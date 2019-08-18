Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film At 70 Crore, Aiming For Bigger Numbers

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Mission Mangal' released on Independence Day It turned out to be Akshay's biggest opener It scored Rs 23 crore on Saturday

Mission Mangal is all set to rake in "big numbers" at the box office. In three days, Akshay Kumar's film has recorded an impressive amount of ticket sales worth Rs 70 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Saturday, the box office numbers shot up to Rs 23 crore, pushing the total to Rs 70 crore and counting: "Mission Mangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3... Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking... Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: Rs 70.02 cr. India biz," read Mr Adarsh's tweet. Akshay Kumar co-stars with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in the movie.

Previously, even on a working day, Mission Mangal was "unstoppable". Mr Adarsh predicted the film has the potential to mark its first weekend, an extended one, with Rs 85 crore.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal turned out to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opening film with Rs 29 crore. Taran Adarsh made a comparison with Akshay's previous Independence Day releases such as Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Rustom.

Mission Mangal opened to decent reviews on Independence Day with widespread appreciation for the ensemble cast. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The five women outshine everything else in Mission Mangal - even the dramatic lift-off the PSLV. This isn't Mission Magnificent. But it isn't Mission Mangled either. Mission Mangal is watchable, if not always exhilarating, if you can get over its excesses."

