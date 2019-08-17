Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Is 'Unstoppable'

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Mission Mangal, which opened in theaters on Thursday, is absolutely "unstoppable" at the box office. On the second day of its release, the film collected Rs 17.28 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has garnered over Rs 46.44 crore within 2 days of its release. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh revealed that Mission Mangal was equally adept at performing well on weekdays and a major section of its great run at the box office could be attributed to its performance in multiplexes. He also stated that the film is likely to perform exceptionally well over the weekend.

Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Mission Mangal is unstoppable on Day 2 (working day after a big holiday). Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes Rs 85 cr+ total in extended weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: Rs 46.44 cr. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes 85 cr+ total in extended weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: 46.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

Mission Mangal had a great start at the box office. The film collected Rs 29.16 crore on its opening day. Taran Adarsh described the film's opening day performance at the box office as "fantabulous."

#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu 29.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

The impressive star cast of Mission Mangalalso includes Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kuilhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The film showcases the story of the launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

Mission Mangal opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of five and he wrote: "Akshay Kumar brings obvious star power to the table in addition to some comic relief."

