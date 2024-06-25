Banita Sandhu On Playing Miss Malhotra In Bridgerton 3: 'Would Be Stupid To Say No...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: banitasandhu )

Actress Banita Sandhu, who made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's October, was the newest addition to the Bridgerton family this season. Netflix's popular series, Bridgerton Season 3, which dropped on the streaming platform last month, saw Banita take on the role of Miss Malhotra. In a recent chat with News18, Banita talked about her role in the series. She said, "Sometimes, you have to put your ego to the side. I was just so grateful to be a part of that show. It was never about, ‘Oh, this character has a limited screen time'. There were so many bonuses that came out of that.”

“It's the biggest TV show on Netflix. Who would say no to that? If they're inviting you to come be on set, work with this amazing team, dress up in these beautiful costumes and be a part of a Shondaland production, you would be stupid to say no to that!” she added.

Last month, Banita shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Bridgerton and wrote, "So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor's incredible characters. Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though."

As soon as the October star shared the news on her Instagram feed, fans flooded her comment section with praises. "I gasped when i saw you miss malhotra, you deserve so much love and appreciation it's just a start," wrote one fan, while another gushed, "Was soo stunned to watch you grace the screen!!! Loved watching you." A third commented, "I watched u today in bridgerton and u nailed it Ms.Malhotra!!! Love u Bani."

On the work front, Banita Sandhu came into the limelight with Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed film October alongside Varun Dhawan. Later, she also worked in Shoojit's Sardar Udham.