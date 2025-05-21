Why The Internet Is Not Impressed With <i>The Royals</i> And <i>Bridgerton</i> Comparisons

The Royals led by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar dropped on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The show has so far received mixed responses, while some are in awe of the royal backdrop imbued with jewels and the luxury of palace life, some were not impressed with the pace and the packaging of the show.

There has been a buzz about how The Royals has been giving off a lowkey vibe of the popular Bridgerton-esque world. To add to it, Netflix shared a scene-by-scene comparison of The Royals and Bridgerton yesterday, and the internet was not impressed.

Striking similarities in some of the scenes such as Ishaan riding a horse and then Jonathan Bailey doing the same in Season 2 of Bridgerton. Another shot showed Ishaan taking a dip in the pool as did Jonathan in Bridgerton. There was also a comparison of the ballroom dance sequence between Ishaan and Nora in The Royals with a similar one between Jonathan and Simone Ashley in the English series.

The caption of the post read, "⁠I am a gentle-admin. My father raised me to act with honour, but that honour is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment I spend in their presence. They are the bane of my existence. And the object of all my desires."

The internet flared up, one comment read, "One is a masterpiece and the other hasn't even started properly, but it's too polished to be released publicly - a disgrace for the writer. It felt like Naadaniyaan 2.0, another epic flop. Nora brought her charm, but she can only do so much with a shirtless guy (which worked, but only for two seconds). Sorry, but this isn't even close to our Bridgerton on Netflix."

Someone else commented, "Kaha Raja Bhoj, aur kaha Gangu Teli", while someone else mentioned, "How dare you compare them."

Another internet user added, "This is embarrassing", while someone else remarked, "Jonathan is way hotter than Ishaan."

The Royals also featured Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.