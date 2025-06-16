Bhumi Pednekar's "Special Week" Involves Shoots, Sisterly Love And Delicious Meals

Bhumi Pednekar has offered fans a sneak peek into her “special week”. She has been juggling hectic schedules, but making sure that she has fun while doing it. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of the Netflix series The Royals, has shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram showcasing what she has been up to these days.

Her side note read, “It's truly been a special week, picture 2 explains it all. Ask the universe, just try it! “

The opening frame opens to Bhumi Pednekar relishing a full-course desi meal. The delicious food kept on the table include Vada, Usal and Modak. The smile on her face made it clear how much she enjoyed the dishes.

The next snap is our favourite! Bhumi Pednekar shares the frame with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Although faces are not visible, the siblings lock each other's hands affectionately mid-air. The text layout gives away a major hint. It reads, “Shot for something we have been working on for the last 2 years.”

The following photo is a gorgeous mirror selfie of Bhumi Pednekar. She looks like a million bucks in a strappy black dress. The fitted silhoutte came with a sweetheart neckline and a risque middle cut-out. The ribbed details added an extra edge to the outfit. Any guesses on the occasion? Well, Bhumi was celebrating the success of The Royals, of course.

An oversized grey tee made an appearance in the fourth slide. The words printed on it read, “Mama Needs Coffee”, indicating Bhumi Pednekar's love for the beverage. The album also features a couple of delightfully goofy selfies, followed by an adorable image of Bhumi's pet dog.

Bhumi Pednekar's “best part of the week” was admiring the colourful flowers at a shop, making her day brighter. The gallery closes with the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress sitting inside a studio for “another banger collab.”

We wish to witness more such casual updates from Bhumi Pednekar.