Bhumi Pednekar Reigns In Style In The Royals: 5 Looks We Loved

In a world of The Royals, a self-made woman takes the center stage, and so does her fashion! If you aren't keeping up with the latest on Netflix, you should know that this show is the talk of the town. But what steals the limelight are the stunning costumes, with some being a hit while others being a miss. Keeping the regal setting in mind, here are 5 Bhumi Pednekar's looks from new Netflix show The Royals that did not disappoint!

Bhumi Pednekar Steals The Show In The Royals

Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Sophia Shekhar in the Netflix show, has impressed fans with her acting and striking sartorial choices.

Power Suits

Bhumi's character rocks a boss-like demeanor in clean-cut and sharp pantsuits- and we couldn't pick just one! All these suits bring a sort of power play to her look. Giving edge to the traditional blazer suit, stylist Aastha Sharma mixes high street fashion with corporate chic aesthetic. The flowy pants, edgy skirts, tailored waistcoats- every look adds to the character of Sophia and we love it!

Bhumi Pednekar brings power play with corpcore looks in The Royals. Photo: Instagram/aasthasharma

Statement Dresses

Sophia knows how to make an entrance- and her dress game is proof! From the oh-so-elegant white dress to the classic black number with a statement neckpiece, Bhumi is seen radiating boss-babe energy in all these fits! Effortlessly versatile, her wardrobe game is on point in all the dresses, proving that a well-chosen dress is not just an outfit, but an attitude.

Bhumi Pednekar's dresses look amazing in The Royals. Photo: Instagram/aasthasharma

A Royal Affair In White

Bringing old-world glamour with a modern twist, this look was pure royalty. A classic silk gown draped in a blush-toned feathered cape makes Bhumi look ethereal. She commands every step of the staircase in this statement outfit. The sleek, sculpted silhouette adds elegance to the overall look, while the vintage-inspired headpiece and slick bun bring a timeless sophistication to it. The stylist let the outfit do all the talking by keeping the makeup and jewellery minimal.

Bhumi Pednekar Steals The Show In White. Photo: Instagram/aasthasharma

Sari Soiree

Looking like a vision, Bhumi Pednekar's look blends tradition and modern allure. Draped in a muted gold net sari, the look channels regal charm effortlessly. In this simple yet elegant attire, she becomes a part of the regal fantasy- part princess, part power icon. The sleeveless blouse adds a contemporary edge to the look, and the statement choker adds just the right amount of drama to the attire. Sleek bun, dewy makeup, muted lips, paired with minimal accessories, look incredibly charming. This look is the definition of understated luxury.

Bhumi Pednekar looks like a vision in a sari. Photo: Instagram/aasthasharma

Royal Glam In Maroon And Gold

Channelling royal glam with a bold, contemporary look, the heavily embroidered lehenga radiates luxury woven into heritage. While the intricate zardozi and mirror work make the look even more elegant, the deep-cut choli with front tassel detailing adds a modern edge to it. The traditional choker and borla amplified the bridal drama, perfectly complemented by ornate rings and statement cuffs. The makeup and hair balanced the grandeur with every element adding to the modern-day maharani moment.

Bhumi Pednekar looks elegant in an embroidered lehenga. Photo: Instagram/aasthasharma

Which look was your favourite?