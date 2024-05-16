Bridgerton Season 3: Meet Banita Sandhu AKA Miss Malhotra - 'So Grateful'

Banita shared this image. (courtesy: banitasandhu)

Actress Banita Sandhu, who made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's October, is the newest addition to the Bridgerton family. Netflix's popular series, Bridgerton Season 3, which dropped on the streaming platform today, saw Banita take on the role of Miss Malhotra. Sharing her joy with her fans and followers, Banita on Thursday shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Bridgerton and wrote, "So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor's incredible characters. Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though."

As soon as the October star shared the news on her Instagram feed, fans flooded her comment section with praises. "I gasped when i saw you miss malhotra , you deserve so much love and appreciation it's just a start," wrote one fan while another gushed, "Was soo stunned to watch you grace the screen!!! Loved watching you." A third commented, "I watched u today in bridgerton and u nailed it Ms.Malhotra!!! Love u Bani."

See what Banita Sandhu Posted:

Last year, October actor Banita Sandhu made her relationship with singer AP Dhillon Instagram official. The actor dropped a series of pictures with AP Dhillon on her Instagram profile. In the first frame, we can see AP Dhillon sitting on the ground while Banita leaning over his face from a bed. In another picture, the new couple can be seen getting ready for a party. In another frame, Banita can be seen posing for the camera while AP Dhillon standing behind her. The last frame features AP Dhillon and Banita with their back to the camera while they can be seen holding hands. Banita wrote in the caption, "with me" and dropped a heart emoji with it.

Take a look at Banita Sandhu's post here:

On the work front, Banita Sandhu came into limelight with Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed film October alongside Varun Dhawan. Later, she also worked in Shoojit's Sardar Udham. AP Dhillon is known for songs like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde to name a few.