<i>Bridgerton</i> Season 4 Release Date Revealed, Makers Confirm Seasons 5 And 6

The Regency romance television series Bridgerton first premiered in December 2020. With its fairytale romance plotline, and period piece backdrop, the Shonda Rhimes production enjoys a massive fan following.

After three successful seasons, Bridgerton Season 4 was announced, where the storyline would revolve around Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), a mysterious woman from the lower strata of the society who Benedict bumps into in a masquerade ball.

But sadly Bridgerton Season 4 will drop on Netflix only in 2026, that is indeed a long wait. But Netflix did not disappoint fans of the show, as they shared a post revealing that Bridgerton Season 5 and 6 are officially confirmed.

The official page of Bridgerton announced the release date of Season 4, "My, my... It seems as though someone has finally caught the attention of Mr. Benedict Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 4 arrives in 2026."

While another post, made in the form of Lady Whistledown's society papers, announced Season 5 and 6.

The post read, "Dearest Gentle Reader, rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly. And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026. It would seem this author is going to be quite busy. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

While fans are exceptionally disappointed with the prolonged wait for Season 4, the news of two more seasons already in the works offers some respite.



