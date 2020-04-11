Ayushmann Khurrana's Poem Dedicated To 'Frontline Warriors' Has The Internet's Heart

Ayushmann in a still from the video. (courtesy ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana is winning hearts, courtesy his latest Instagram post and TBH, we are not surprised at all. The 35-year-old actor, wrote his heart out in a piece about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The National Award winning actor dedicated his beautifully written poem to "frontline warriors." The actor read out the poem in a video and an excerpt from Ayushmann's poem read, "Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha."

Ayushmann put everything into perspective, when he wrote: "Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek, iss duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind" - this line not only summed up the current times, it also evoked a plethora of emotions.

Sharing the video on his social media handles, Ayushmann wrote: "This is for all the Frontline Warriors - fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you." Check out the video here:

Ayushmann's post received a lot of love from his fans and members of the film fraternity. Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Athiya Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Angad Bedi gave a shout out to the actor in the comments section. "Waah! Kya baat hai," wrote Shilpa Shetty. "Well done. So well written and spoken," read Angad Bedi's comment.

Ayushmann Khurrana received the National Film Award for his performance in AndhaDhun, last year. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. He has Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline.