Ayushmann Khurrana's Poem Dedicated To 'Frontline Warriors' Has The Internet's Heart

Highlights
- "Have written these words to express my gratitude," wrote Ayushmann
- "This is for all the frontline warriors," he added
- Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty gave a shout out
Ayushmann Khurrana is winning hearts, courtesy his latest Instagram post and TBH, we are not surprised at all. The 35-year-old actor, wrote his heart out in a piece about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The National Award winning actor dedicated his beautifully written poem to "frontline warriors." The actor read out the poem in a video and an excerpt from Ayushmann's poem read, "Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha."
Ayushmann put everything into perspective, when he wrote: "Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek, iss duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind" - this line not only summed up the current times, it also evoked a plethora of emotions.
Sharing the video on his social media handles, Ayushmann wrote: "This is for all the Frontline Warriors - fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you." Check out the video here:
Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.
Ayushmann's post received a lot of love from his fans and members of the film fraternity. Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Athiya Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Angad Bedi gave a shout out to the actor in the comments section. "Waah! Kya baat hai," wrote Shilpa Shetty. "Well done. So well written and spoken," read Angad Bedi's comment.
Ayushmann Khurrana received the National Film Award for his performance in AndhaDhun, last year. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. He has Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline.