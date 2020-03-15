Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals How He 'Confessed His Feelings' To Wife Tahira Kashyap 19 Years Ago

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this picture. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana just made our Sunday better with a post for his wife Tahira Kashyap. The actor shared a picture collage featuring Tahira on Instagram and we are all hearts. But, you know what's more fascinating? His caption! In the post, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how he "confessed" his "feelings" towards Tahira when they was preparing for their board exams. Recalling the day, he wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1:48 am I'd confessed my feelings over the phone." Describing the mid-night setting he said, "Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song." Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kadhyap got married in November 2008. Counting the number of years since, he wrote, "It's been 19 years with this goofball. Umm" and added a heart emoji. Here's the post we're talking about:

Within hours, the comment section was flooded with several heart emojis, which came from Ayushmann's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Kriti Sanon, his brother Aparshakti Khurana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Maanvi Gagroo, Dia Mirza, Nupur Sanon, Athiya Shetty, Divya Khosla Kumar and many others. Sayani Gupta, who has starred opposite Ayushmann in Article 15, wrote, "Awwww...cuties! Touch wood!" Meanwhile, his AndhaDhun co-star Tabu posted clapping emojis. Actor Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, "Real." Take a look:

Sharing the same picture collage on Saturday, Tahira wrote, "My weekend, hopeful, strictly left profile moods. Clicked by the all 'rounder' Gautam Govind Sharma." Amidst the Coronavirus scare, Tahira Kashyap added, "Ghar baithe aur karen (What else to do sitting at home)."

Earlier, Ayuhsmann Khurrana had disclosed that he had been with Tahira since 2001 as he shared a selfie on Instagram calling her his "high school sweetheart."

Tahira often features on Ayushmann's social media handle and this one is absolutely lovely. He wrote, "And you just looked back at me!"

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana recently featured in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan.