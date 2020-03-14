Ayushmann Khurrana Roped In For Anubhav Sinha's Action-Thriller

Ayushmann Khurrana with Anubhav Sinha on the sets of Article 15. (courtesy: anubhavsinhaa)

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha is slated to direct Ayushmann Khurrana in his next film, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh revealed that the upcoming film will be an action-thriller and will release on October 16. Sharing the details on Twitter, Mr Adarsh wrote, "It's official. After Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha to direct Ayushmann Khurrana. An action thriller (not titled yet). October 16, 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful Article15." An official statement from Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to come. Have a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release.



Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

This film will mark the second collaboration of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana who have worked together in the 2019 crime-drama Article 15. Article 15 traced the story of a determined cop and his stubborn attempts to investigate the rape and murder of two young villagers. The film was said to be loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case. Article 15 opened to glowing reviews from film critics post its release in 2019. The social drama also won many awards and accolades, including the Best Actor Award (Critics) for Ayushmann Khurrana, Best Film Award (Critics) and the Best Story Award at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

On the professional front, Anubhav Sinha, who is best-known for his films such as Mulk, Ra.One and Dus, is recently basking in the success of his last film Thappad. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in leading roles. The film released in the theatres on February 28.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya's romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where he shared screen space with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a hilarious take on same-sex love and hit the screens on February 21.