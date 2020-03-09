Thappad Box Office Collection Day 10: Weekend 'Jump' Takes Taapsee Pannu's Film To Rs 27 Crore

Thappad Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu's latest movie Thappad witnessed a "jump" in its second weekend of running, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Thappad showcases the story of a woman who decides to end her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party. Thappad has been performing well "despite Baaghi 3 juggernaut," "reduced showcasing," "Coronavirus scare," and "examination period", wrote Taran Adarsh. He also predicted in his report that the Holi holidays will boost the collection of Thappad. Sharing the box office performance of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Thappad jumps on second Saturday and Sunday despite Baaghi 3 juggernaut, reduced showcasing, coronavirus scare and examination period. Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow. Week 2: Friday Rs 95 lakhs, Saturday Rs 1.95 crore, Sunday Rs 2.15 crore. Total Rs 27.84 crore India business."

#Thappad jumps on [second] Sat and Sun... Despite #Baaghi3 juggernaut + reduced showcasing + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... #Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: 27.84 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

Thappad opened to glowing reviews from film critics post its release on February 28. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave four stars (out of five) to Thappad and wrote, "The slap is the principal point of departure in Thappad, an undemonstrative yet resounding drama that poses pertinent questions about gender imbalances in a man-woman relationship without claiming to be in the know of all the answers. It is the heroine's reaction to the humiliation she is subjected to and its emotional and social repercussions that the film is more interested in."

Apart from Taapsee, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manav Kaul. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha.