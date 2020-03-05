Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu's Film Collects Rs 21 Crore

Thappad Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's look in the film. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, which released last week, got a slight push to its box office collection. The film, which is currently in its first week, collected Rs 2.02 crore on Wednesday. The total box office collection of Thappad has now reached a total of Rs 21.14 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the box office performance of Thappad, Taran Adarsh gave a glimpse of its collection since Day 1 and wrote: "Thappad - Fri Rs 3.07 crore, Sat Rs 5.05 crore, Sun Rs 6.54 crore, Mon Rs 2.26 crore, Tue Rs 2.21 crore, Wed Rs 2.01 crore. Total: Rs 21.14 crore. India business." Take a look at his tweet:

Earlier, Taran Adarsh had tweeted saying that the film "needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7." He wrote, "Thappad stays at Day 4 levels on Day 5. Needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7 *and* most importantly, stay steady at multiplexes when Baaghi 3 arrives... Fri Rs 3.07 crore, Sat Rs 5.05 crore, Sun Rs 6.54 crore, Mon Rs 2.26 crore, Tue Rs 2.21 crore. Total: Rs 19.13 crore."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh also shared the box office collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film, which opened in theatres two weeks ago, has earned a total of Rs 57.99 crore. In his tweet, he wrote, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Week 2) Fri Rs 2.08 crore, Sat Rs 3.25 crore, Sun Rs 4.06 crore, Mon Rs 1.40 crore, Tue Rs 1.35 crore, Wed Rs 1.01 crore. Total: Rs 57.99 crore. India business." Take a look:

Thappad has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role in the film. Thappad also features Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. The story of Thappad revolves around domestic violence.