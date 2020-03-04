Thappad Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes Rs 19 Crore

Thappad Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Taapsee Pannu's recently-released film Thappad failed to attract cine-lovers' attention on the fifth day. The film, which opened in theatres last week, managed to collect Rs 2.21 crore on Tuesday, thus bringing the total collection to Rs 19.13 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also stated in his report that the film "needs to maintain the trend" on the sixth and seventh day. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Thappad stays at Day 4 levels on Day 5... Needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7 *and* most importantly, stay steady at multiplexes when Baaghi 3 arrives... Fri 3.07 crore, Sat 5.05 crore, Sun 6.54 crore, Mon 2.26 crore, Tue 2.21 crore. Total: Rs 19.13 crore. #India business."

#Thappad stays at Day 4 levels on Day 5... Needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7 *and* most importantly, stay steady at multiplexes when #Baaghi3 arrives... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: Rs 19.13 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2020

Directed by Anubhav Sinha,Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manav Kaul. The film revolves around the story of a woman (played by Taapsee Pannu) who experiences domestic violence.

Talking about playing protagonist Amrita in the film, Taapsee told news agency IANS that it was "suffocating" for her: "The character Amrita was suffocating for me in the end and I took it as a challenge. After 15 days of shooting, I started feeling claustrophobic. It was tough for me to get out of my firebrand image and mind-space and get into the skin of this character."

Reviewing Thappad for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The slap is the principal point of departure in Thappad, an undemonstrative yet resounding drama that poses pertinent questions about gender imbalances in a man-woman relationship without claiming to be in the know of all the answers."