Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu's Film Is 'Steady' With Rs 16 Crore

Taapsee Pannu's new film Thappad remained "steady" at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which is currently in its first week, earned Rs 3.07 crore on Friday, Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.54 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.26 crore on Monday, thus bringing the total collection to Rs 16.92 crore, wrote Mr Adarsh in his report. He also stated that the film needs to maintain the current pace from Tuesday to Thursday this week to earn over Rs 22.50 crore at the box office. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Thappad is steady, finds patronage on Day 4 at select sectors [#Delhi, #NCR]... Needs to maintain the pace from Tue-Thu... Eyes Rs 22.50 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: Rs 16.92 cr. India business."

Thappad showcases the story of a woman (played by Taapsee Pannu) who experiences domestic violence and decides to take action against it. Pavail Gulati plays Taapsee's husband in the film, which also stars Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manav Kaul. This is Taapsee's second film with Anubhav Sinha after the 2018 drama Mulk.

Thappad opened to positive reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film four stars out of five and wrote: "Taapsee Pannu is pitch perfect, effortlessly articulating a mix of pain-induced confusion and necessity-fuelled clarity. She is particularly magnificent in the film's defining scene."