Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu's Film Records 'Decent Weekend' With Rs 14 Crore

Thappad Box Office: Taapsee in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Thappad' is Taapsee's second collaboration with Anubhav Sinha

Taapsee co-stars with Pavail Gulati in the movie

'Thappad' made Rs 6.54 crore on Sunday

Taapsee Pannu, known for her striking choice of films, currently features in the new release Thappad, which hit screens on Friday. In three days, Thappad has recorded a score of Rs 14.66 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Over the weekend, Thappad made over Rs 5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. Thappad opened to make Rs 3 crore on Friday. Here's what Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Thappad has decent weekend... Delhi, NCR, Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: Rs 14.66 cr. India biz."

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: Rs 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Taapsee co-stars with Pavail Gulati in Thappad, which has been reviews by film critic Saibal Chatterjee for NDTV like this: "Just a film? No. Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, as pointed as Mulk and Article 15 but markedly less dramatic, cuts close to the bone. It is likely to reverberate beyond the darkened movie halls where it plays."

About her choice of films, Taapsee had earlier told news agency IANS in an interview: "Success has given me the confidence that I am heading in the right direction and my judgment on films are right. So, my choices of films are the gift of success. If I give inputs in the process of making a film and people listen to me, it is because I have managed to become a bankable actor. Filmmaking is a business and unless producers have the confidence that investing in my films will get a financial return, why would they put their money."

Thappad marks Taapsee Pannu's second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after Mulk. Thappad is slated to hit screens on February 28.