Filmfare Awards 2021: 'Thappad Keeps Leaving Memories,' Writes Taapsee Pannu After Her Big Win

Taapsee Pannu received the prestigious Filmfare Award in the Best Actor In The Leading Role category for her role in Anubhav Sinha's Thappadon Saturday evening. In the film, Taapsee portrayed the glass-shattering role of a homemaker who went against all odds to protest against and divorce her husband after he slapped her during a family function. The actress has been garnering praises for her acting in the film since its release last year. A day after winning the black lady, Taapsee shared a short clip of herself walking up to the grand stage of the Filmfare Awards and accepting the award from filmmaker Anurag Basu. In the video that she shared on Instagram, Taapsee can also be seen hugging Thappad's director Anubhav Sinha before she walks up to the stage to receive the award. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote: "Kyunki ek tukda dhoop ka andar andar namm sa hai #Thappad keeps leaving memories to cherish, Anubhav Sinha #filmfareawards #FilmfareOnReels filmfare."

In the video, Taapsee looks stunning in a shimmery silver side-slit dress. Besides the video, the actress also shared a solo picture of her newly won black lady. In the picture, her Filmfare Award can be seen resting on one of her tables. In the caption of the post, Taapsee thanked the role that she played in the film. "Respect and Happiness, Thank you Amrita #Humbled #Thappad #FilmfareAwards," she wrote in the caption of the post. Congratulatory wishes flooded in the comments section of the post. "Waah waah," commented filmmaker Anurag Kashyap while, Taapsee's Thappad co-star Dia Mirza congratulated her in the comments section of the post.

This marks Taapsee's second Filmfare Award. She had received the award earlier last year in the category of Best Actress In Leading Role (Critics) for her film Saand Ki Aankh.

The 66th Filmfare Award function took place in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Despite a surge in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities attended the event.

In terms of work, Taapsee recently wrapped up the shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa as well as Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad.