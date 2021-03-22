Dobaaraa Wraps. The Parting Note - A Bet Between Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap

Taapsee Pannu shared the picture.(Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee Pannu wrapped the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

She shared a picture with the filmmaker on Instagram

"23 days of pure honest energy on set and it's a wrap," she wrote

Taapsee Pannu just announced that it is a pack up of her film, Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap. She bid goodbye to the entire cast and crew with a heartwarming note. Sharing a happy picture with the filmmaker, Taapsee wrote, "23 days of pure honest energy on set and it's a wrap!." The actress cheekily revealed about a bet between her and Anurag saying, "And on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together , I shall not argue with him on set. Point being , nevertheless , u shall see us together once again......."

Check out Taapsee's post here:

In one of the Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old revealed the name of her character, Anatara, in the film. The actress also posted a few videos and pics. In one of the pictures, Taapsee is seen posing with the team of Dobaaraa, including her co-star Pavail Gulati.

Taapsee has worked with Kashyap previously in Manmarziyaan that featured Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, she and Pavail were seen together in Thappad.

The Judwaa 2 actress has a string of films in her kitty. Taapsee will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, which is a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj.

Her other projects are Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket andLooop Lapeta.