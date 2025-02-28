5 Years Of <i>Thappad</i>: "It's A Reminder That Change Takes Time," Says Pavail Gulatie

Thappad was released on February 28, 2020. The film, backed by a powerful message, was led by Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulatie. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The film's impactful commentary on gender norms, relationships, and the societal restrictions and expectations imposed on women, struck a chord with the audience, far and wide.

Taapsee Pannu's powerful dialogue, 'Sirf thappad hai, par nahi maar sakta', is still a quintessential example of where one needs to draw the line, and break from forced societal norms.

As Thappad clocks 5 years since its release, Pavail Gulatie reflected on the film and emphasised how it resonates with the viewers even today.

Pavail put up an Instagram post, and stated, "Thappad has been the most thrilling ride for me, and it's a film that I will cherish forever. It came to me as a blessing in disguise, and I'm happy that it happened."

He continued, "Thappad, the film, is all about one slap, and slapping someone is not the nicest thing to do. It took me nearly 7 takes to get the shot right, and Taapsee Pannu was very determined to get the scene correct, at the right angle and the right impact. I still remember being full of nervousness. It was a party scene, and everyone was present. They did their bit to calm me down, but the scene was sensitive and emotionally furious. But I'm glad it turned out the way it should have turned out. Every anniversary of Thappad is a reminder that change takes time, but it happens steadily."

Pavail Gulatie played the role of Vikram Sabharwal in Thappad—the happily married earning man of the house. The story revolves around the married couple, whose life takes a tragic turn when Vikram Sabharwal's promotion gets rejected.

Angry and frustrated, he ends up in an argument with his superior. When his wife (Taapsee Pannu) tries to calm him down, Vikram slaps her publicly. The film highlights respect, disrespect, dynamics of relationships, and domestic abuse that often go unnoticed under the burden of societal expectations from women.

