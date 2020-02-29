Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets 'Healthy' Opening Of Rs 3 Crore

Thappad Box Office Collection - A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Thappad released on Friday

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha

The film also Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra

Taapsee Pannu's new film Thappad witnessed "healthy growth" on its opening day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film "started low in morning shows" but "gathered speed" towards evening and night shows. It collected Rs 3.07 crore on the first day. In his report, Mr Adarsh also stated that the occupancy is expected to multiply on the second and third day. Sharing the opening day performance of Thappad on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 3.07 cr. #India business."

Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted:

#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 3.07 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

Other than Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul. The film showcases the story of a woman who experiences domestic violence. Pavail Gulati plays Taapsee's husband in the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Thappad opened to great reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film four stars out of five and wrote: "Taapsee Pannu is pitch perfect, effortlessly articulating a mix of pain-induced confusion and necessity-fuelled clarity. She is particularly magnificent in the film's defining scene. Amrita says: 'Just a slap? Nahi maar sakta (he can't hit me)!' There is dismay on Pannu's face. Her voice has a hint of a quiver. The way she delivers the line, it becomes an expression of strong assertion, a fervent plea, and a piercing, heart-breaking question all at once."