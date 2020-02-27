Thappad: 'Biggest Fan' Taapsee Pannu Wrote Director Anubhav Sinha This Note

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture on Instagram (courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee Pannu posted a picture on Thursday

She wrote a lengthy note for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha

Thappad will release on Friday

Taapsee Pannu, who awaits the release of her film Thappad, shared an adorable picture of herself and director Anubhav Sinha from the sets of the film. The actress plays the role of a married woman in Thappad, who experiences domestic violence. In her latest post on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote a lengthy heartfelt note for the director appreciating his efforts in making the film and said, "He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best." She began her note by quoting Anubhav Sinha and wrote, "Maloom hai aapko sahare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hun (I know you don't need support, I am here just to accompany you)," to which she added, "that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines."

The actress has previously starred in Anubhav Sinha's 2018 film Mulk. Thappad marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker. Referring to her association with the director in the past, she wrote, "The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don't know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!"

Taapsee Pannu added, "He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it's writing, I shall send it to you only for doctoring)."

Thappad is all set to open in theatres on Friday. Taapsee Pannu concluded her caption saying, "Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career's best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! Zindabad!"

Take a look at Taapsee's post here:

Pavail Gulati, who plays the role of Taapsee's husband, in an interview with ETimes said, "I was very nervous before the scene as slapping someone isn't the nicest thing in the world. There were too many people on the set as it was supposed to be a party scene. Everyone was trying to calm me down but I was still nervous about it."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Thappad 4 stars and wrote, "It has the potential to force audiences to pause and think and, hopefully, act. As you watch Thappad, you sense how efficacious cinema can be when it is pressed into the service of conversations that matter."

The makers of Thappad held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. Many celebrities enjoyed and reviewed the film on their social media handles and praised the whole team of Thappad.

Apart from the Taapsee Pannu, the film also features Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi in key role. The film will open in theatres on February 28.