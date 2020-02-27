Thappad Celeb Review: Taapsee Pannu's Film A 'Master Class,' Tweet Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Stars

Celebrities posed for a picture outside the venue in Mumbai.

Highlights A special screening of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad was held in Mumbai on Wedn

Patralekhaa tweeted, "Everyone in this film was pitch perfect"

"Taapsee, my friend shines," appreciated Huma Qureshi

The makers of Thappad held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. Taapsee Pannu, who plays the lead role in the film, was greeted by many celebrities. The story of Thappad revolves around domestic violence. Taapsee Pannu, who lives a happy married life, experiences a humiliating incident involving her husband at a house party. Many celebrities came to see this hard-hitting story featuring Taapsee. Rajkummar Rao was accompanied by his girlfriend Patralekhaa at the special screening. After watching the film, they reviewed the film on their social media accounts on Thursday. Rajkummar Rao tweeted, "Thappad is a must watch film. Anubhav Sinha, you're a master storyteller sir, Taapsee, you are a force to be reckoned with. Take a bow team." Praising the film, Patralekhaa wrote, "Taapsee, you are like always a delight to watch. Pavail Gulati, you were just so good. I mean everyone in this film was pitch perfect."

Taapsee Pannu posed for the cameras at the venue

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa posed for the cameras

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap showed their support with their presence at the venue. Calling the film a "master class," Tahira Kashyap took to Twitter and wrote: "Thappad is a wonderful film. It'll achieve its intention when both men and women go watch it! Anubhav Sinha, your film making is a master class in itself! Taapsee, so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati and rest of the cast."

#thappad is a wonderful film. It'll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it! @anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak@pavailkgulati & rest of the cast — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) February 27, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap posed for the cameras

Huma Qureshi watched the film with her rumoured boyfriend Mudassar Aziz. She felt the impact of the film as she said, "I saw Thappad last night...and wept...Anubhav Sinha sir, you have created such fine characters and portrayed the prevailing silent misogyny and stereotypes that surround us! Taapsee, my friend shines...more power to all of you!"

I saw #Thappad last night .. and wept... @anubhavsinha sir you have created such fine characters and portrayed the prevailing silent misogyny and stereotypes that surround us !! @taapsee my friend shines .. more power to all of you !! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 27, 2020

Huma Qureshi posed for the cameras at the venue

Pulkit Samrat also arrived at the screening of Thappad with his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. Dia Mirza, who also features in the film, wore a pink saree for the screening on Wednesday. Rakul Preet Singh and Richa Chadha also enjoyed watching the film before its release.

Gauhar Khan was also photographed outside the multiplex. Pataakha actress Radhika Madan posed for the paps outside the venue. Divya Dutta roped in the director of Thappad for an adorable picture.

Pavail Gulati features in the film as Taapsee's husband. He was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Aparshakti Khurana and Javed Jaaferi also watched the film.

Thappad has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and the director himself. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on February 28.