Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is 'Rock Steady' At 31 Crore

Article 15 Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Article 15 is holding a strong position at the box office game as the numbers continue to be consistent over the week. On Wednesday, the social drama garnered a sum of Rs 3.48 crore, pushing the total to Rs 31 crore. In his assessment report for Article 15's box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Article 15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: Rs 31.16 cr. India biz." Article 15 arrived in theatres on June 28, when Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was already burning up the box office.

Given that Ayushmann's Article 15 is not a commercial film, it's opening day collections and weekend collections decently braved Kabir Singh's growing popularity and also the ongoing World Cup. Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: Rs 31.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 traces the story of a determined cop and his stubborn attempts to investigate the rape and murder of two young villagers. The film is said to be loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case and comes with a strong message.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Article 15 is an important addition to a very small number of Hindi films that have successfully tackled weighty social issues through the means of a more popular idiom. Sinha's hard-hitting film employs familiar elements, including a lead actor with considerable star value and a regular beginning-middle-and-end structure that rests on recognizable whodunnit devices."

