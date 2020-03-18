Tahira Kashyap And Ayushmann Khurrana, In Lockdown, Create 'Art At Home' With The Kids

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are parents to two kids (courtesy tahirakashyap )

Highlights Tahira Kashyap shared how she's spending time at home

She had a painting session with her kids

Ayushmann shared glimpses of it on his Insta story

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are making the most of their self-isolation at home amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Because, why not? Tahira and Ayushmann, who got married in 2008, are parents to two kids - son Virajveer, 8, and daughter Varushka, 5. Currently in lockdown at home, Tahira and Ayushmann came up with the best possible way to keep Virajveer and Varushka entertained. The family of four indulged in a painting session and created "art at home," glimpses of which have been shared by Tahira on her Instagram. Meanwhile, on his Instagram story, Ayushmann shared snippets of Tahira, Virajveer and Varushka engrossed colouring up their canvases.

"Art at home! Four of us painted together after a long time, guess who has made which painting!" captioned Tahira. She also highlighted the importance of avoiding group classes for kids when schools have been shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Also a reason to post this is to plead with all the parents to maintain safety and one way of doing that is to understand why schools and public places have been shut. Let's not encourage group classes where coaches and teachers come home to teach. The purpose is being forfeited. Let's please stay at home and contribute to containing the virus to the best of our capabilities," Tahira wrote in her post.

This is how Ayushmann's Instagram stories looked like:

From Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram stories

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap made a trip to Delhi earlier this month amid the COVID-19 outbreak and wrote about how she got a anxiety attack almost immediately landing at the airport: "Trip to Delhi... as I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What's happening to my earth? I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack."

India is currently at Stage 2 of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit over 100 countries. So far, India has over 140 positive cases of the coronavirus.