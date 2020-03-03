Accidentally Fashionable Tahira Kashyap Shares A Selfie In Her 'Limited Edition Mask'

Tahira Kashyap shared this image. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest picture with her lit captions. We can never get enough of her quirky style and great sense of humour and one of her recent Instagram posts clearly explain why. The 35-year-old filmmaker, who recently visited Delhi, shared a humour-infused post on Instagram. In the picture, Tahira can be seen wearing a mask. She humorously listed the mask as a piece of accessory and wrote: "On a lighter note these masks are going to be the next Louis Vuittons." She added, "Mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions! I am so fashionable that even with the mask on I am giving my left profile." She added the hashtags #traveldairies and #travelfears to her post.

Humour aside, in her post, Tahira also talked about how a visit to the National capital's airport "gave her anxiety." An excerpt from Tahira's post read, "Trip to Delhi... As I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What's happening to my earth? I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack. Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing."

Tahira has directed a short film titled Toffee, which was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival. The film was co-produced by her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.