New Year 2020: Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Breezing Though The Bahama Blues

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are redefining holiday chill in the Bahamas! The couple celebrated the New Year in the Caribbean island by enjoying the last sunset of 2019 on a yacht and welcoming a new dawn. On Christmas, Ayushmann sent a similar greeting card via his Instagram and on the New Year too, it was his turn Ayushmann's turn to do so. "New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us," the 35-year-old actor-singer captioned his Instagram post, which comes with a stunning photo of the couple, soaking up the colourful rays of the setting sun, on a yacht in the Bahama waters. Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap dedicated the New Year to "More bikinis and books." We like.

Ayushmann and Tahira, who got married in November 2008, not holidaying just by themselves and are joined by their favourite travel buddies - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

When in the Bahamas, Ayushmann and Tahira attended a Jonas Brothers' concert with their little munchkins, who were the loudest cheer-leader for Nick Jonas. Fan-clubs curated photos of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap chilling backstage.

Ayushmann also shared this adorable video of little Varushka grooving with Priyanka at the Jonas Brothers' concert in the Bahamas.

Before that, Ayushmann and Tahira were busy with some more chill on Christmas: "X-mas happens a day later in Bahamas. Merry Christmas," they wrote for this photo.

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-deserved vacation arrives after he received his Best Actor National Award in New Delhi on December 23. Tahira was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer last year and was under-going chemotherapy sessions around this time last year.