A Round-Up Of How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Lit Up The Bahamas

Priyanka Chopra and others attended the Jonas Brothers concert. (Image courtesy nplegacy1)

Highlights Priyanka danced with Ayushmann's daughter during the concert

Ayushmann and Tahira attended the Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra also joined them

We have a treat for all the true blue Bollywood fans out there. It is not every day that you get to see Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap in a single frame, right? Which is why this star-studded picture, curated by several fan clubs on Instagram is extra special. The aforementioned picture happens to be from the Jonas Brothers concert in the Bahamas, where both the couples are currently on a vacation. The now viral photograph also features Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and Ayushmann and Tahira's kids - Virajveer and Varushka. Also, Ayushmann can be seen sporting braided hair in the picture.

Without much ado, take a look at the picture here:

On social media, a video of Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann and Tahira's daughter Varushka dancing during the Jonas Brothers' concert is trending big time. ICYMI, check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of herself from Bahamas and she captioned it: "The callous sand in our braids, and the vastness of the ocean in our eyes... we are all geared up for 2020 where our aim is just to be happy." She accompanied the posts with the hashtags #newyear #2020 #women #letthistribethrive #nofilter to her post.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger. She also has We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Nick Jonas was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently received the National Film Award for his performance in AndhaDhun. The actor has films like Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan and Gulabo Sitabo in the pipeline. Tahira Kashyap married actor Ayushman Khurrana in 2011. She has directed a short film titled Toffee, which was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.