Ayushmann Khurrana Makes Time 100 List. Read The Essay Deepika Padukone Wrote For Him

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Highlights Deepika Padukone wrote a piece for Ayushmann in the magazine

The Time 100 list also includes "artists" Selena Gomez and Michael B Jord

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unconventional choice of films

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has made this year's Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People. The 36-year-old star of films such as AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho is listed under Artists, which also includes Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, actor Michael B Jordan, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and musicians Jennifer Hudson and Selena Gomez, among others. The other categories on the Time list are Pioneers - under which is included Professor Ravindra Gupta, known for his work on HIV/AIDS treatment - Leader and Titans. Sundar Pichai, the Indian-born chief of Google, makes it to the last category. The essay on Ayushmann has been written by actress Deepika Padukone, who was on the list in 2018.

Deepika writes: "I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes. In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You're probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream."

Ayushmann is known for his fearless choice of roles - he has tackled several difficult topics in his films such as sperm donation, premature balding and erectile dysfunction. He won the National Award for Best Actor last year for his work in AndhaDhun, a thriller in which he played the complex role of a pianist who pretends to be blind. Ayushmann's last film was Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

In a post shared on Wednesday evening, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote of being on the Time list, "I'm honoured to be part of this group."

Ayushmann Khurrana is prepping for his new project - a film by director Abhishek Kapoor - in which he will play a cross-functional athlete.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)