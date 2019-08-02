Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates Homecoming With An Adorable Post For Wife Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film Gulabo Sitabo, returned from Lucknow after 3 months to be with his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap. The actor shared a post for Tahira Kashyap, which clearly shows how much he missed her in these last few months. Sharing a photo of his wife, Ayushmann accompanied it with a heartfelt note. "Don't know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months," read his caption. In the photo, Tahira is looking stunning in black ensembles, which she paired with a Dior sling bag and black boots.

Reacting to the post, actor Arjun Kapoor came up with the best comment. "She is looking for the next gem of a script for you," he wrote in the comments section. Manav Vij, Ayushmann's co-star in Andhadhun, wrote: "Bhajji style naam di koi cheez hundi hai." Not only Arjun and Manav, Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao also commented: "Uff uff."

Posting a few photos similar to what Ayushmann Khurrana shared, Tahira Kashyap gave a hint that the pictures aren't candid. "When gym and loo isn't the only place you squat! And this is a strategically aligned one (attempted at looking casual but miserably failing) where the best profile and a little bit of red are on the same side. What? Posing and me? No! Isn't this how everyone waits for the elevator at 1 at night?" she wrote.

Ayushmann and Tahira are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The duo often share posts giving us glimpses of their love.

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo also features Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is slated to release on April 24.

