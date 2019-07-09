Gulabo Sitabo Is A 'Jackpot' For Ayushmann Khurrana. Because, Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann with Big B on sets of KBC (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights Ayushmann co-stars with Big B for the first time They'll work together in Shoojit Sircar's next film "Delighted that he cast me in 'Gulabo Sitabo'," said Ayushmann

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled and excited about the first day of Gulabo Sitabo shoot with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Lucknow on Tuesday.

His next, the quirky Shoojit Sircar film, sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan.

Ayushmann has been a huge fan of Big B since he was a kid and of course, he is ecstatic to learn from the icon. He is grateful to Sircar for casting him alongside the megastar.

"Ever since I teamed up with Shoojit sir for Vicky Donor, I have only been wanting to work again with a genius like him. He is a master storyteller and he has a very distinct and a unique voice in Bollywood," Ayushmann said in a statement.

"He gave me my big break and I will always be indebted to him for Vicky Donor, a film that made it possible for me to chase my dreams in this cut-throat industry. I'm delighted that he wanted to cast me in Gulabo Sitabo."

He also thanked Sircar for making his lifelong dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan come true.

"It's a jackpot for me and I'm still pinching myself that I will have the incredible opportunity to share screen space with Bachchan Sir and learn from him," said the Bala actor.

Ayushmann feels he will become a better actor after working with Big B. "As an actor, I look to constantly better myself and Gulabo Sitabo will certainly make me a better actor because I'm not going to let this opportunity of learning from the best actor of our industry go."

"I'm equally thrilled and anxious about our first scene together. I think I will be a huge fanboy walking into the set," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.