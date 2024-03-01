Avneet Kaur Reveals She Auditioned For Aamir Khan's Dangal And Secret Superstar: 'He Did Tell Me...'

Avneet Kaur with Aamir Khan. (courtesy: avneetkaur_13)

Actor Avneet Kaur, in a recent Instagram post, revealed that she had auditioned for Aamir Khan's films Dangal and Secret Superstar and that she even attended the workshops for the films. However, she did not make the final cut. Avneet also added that Aamir Khan "loved" her auditions for both the films. The actress recently met the superstar at the screening of his filmLaapataa Ladies (co-produced by him and directed by Kiran Rao) and she wrote in her caption, "About last night at the premiere of Laapataa Ladies, I met the perfectionist and one of my favourite actor Aamir Khan Sir and what you see in the photograph above is the time I met him first. I auditioned and did workshops for two of his films, Dangal and Secret Superstar."

Avneet Kaur added, "Unfortunately I could not make it through, but he did tell me that he loved my auditions and that meant so much to me #reminiscing #memories." Avneet did not specify which role she auditioned for in Dangal. Zaira Wasim played the younger version of Geeta Phogat in the film. The late Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of role of young Babita Phogat in the film. In Secret Superstar, Avneet presumably auditioned for Zaira Wasim's role, who quit acting in 2019.

Check out Avneet Kaur's post here:

Avneet Kaur stepped into the Hindi entertainment industry at the age of 8. She participated in the reality dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She briefly appeared in a season of Jhalak Dilhla Jaa as a choreographer. She made her acting debut in 2012 in a TV show titled Meri Maa.

Avneet Kaur's acting credits include brief roles in the films Mardaani, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Mardaani 2 and Chidiakhana. Her breakout role was in the controversial 2023 release Tiku Weds Sheru. She has also starred in TV shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.