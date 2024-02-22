Aamir Khan Meets Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents After Her Death

Aamir Khan and Suhani at a press meet for Dangal

Days after Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's death, Aamir Khan met her parents and relatives in Faridabad around 6 pm on Thursday. Upon meeting Suhani's parents, Aamir Khan inquired about the actor's illness and condoled her death . Suhani's uncle Navneet Bhatnagar confirmed the news of Aamir Khan visiting her place to NDTV. Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the young Babita Phogat in Dangal, died last Friday at 19. Suhani was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. After her death, Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar told PTI, "Her lungs got damaged due to an infection and accumulation of excess fluid".

After Suhani's death, Aamir Khan's production house issued a statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." It added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace." Reacting to the post, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan wrote, "Oh no!!!" Take a look:

In an interview with E24, Suhani's mom talked about the bond Suhani shared with Aamir Khan. She said, "Aamir Sir has always been in touch with her. He is a nice person. We never shared this with him. We actually didn't inform anyone. We were so disturbed by this." She added, "Definitely, if we had messaged him, he would have immediately been there for us. In fact, even during his daughter's wedding, he invited us. And in fact, he personally called us to be a part of his big day."

Speaking of Suhani, her mom said, "She was performing very well in college; she even topped in the last semester. She was brilliant at everything and wanted to excel at whatever she wanted to do. Our daughter has made us very proud."

The 19-year-old actor was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16.