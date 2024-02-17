Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Child Babita Phogat In Aamir Khan's Dangal, Dies At 19

Image instagrammed by Suhani, a still from Dangal. (courtesy: SuhaniBhatnagar)

Suhani Bhatnagar, who acted as child Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, died on Saturday morning. She was only 19 years old. The cause of her death is still not known. She used to live in sector 17, Faridabad. She will be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. Suhani used to post pictures of herself on Instagram. However, her last post was from November 2021. In her last post, she shared a few sun-kissed selfies and wrote in the caption, "November??" Take a look:

During Dangal promotions, Suhani shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram. In this picture, she can be seen with director Nitesh Tiwari and actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She wrote in the caption, "Geeta babita Jr.babita and the director." Take a look:

Suhani shared an in-flight picture with Aamir Khan and Shankar Mahadevan on her feed. She was joined by the cast and director of the film. Take a look:

Here's a throwback picture in which Aamir Khan shared the stage with Suhani and Zaira Wasim (who played child Geeta Phogat) during the promotions of the film.

Suhani and Zaira were all smiles for the camera.

After Dangal, Suhani took a break from acting and she wanted to concentrate on her studies. Dangal is the 2016 biographical sports drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions. The film featured Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters while Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions.