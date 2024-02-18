Suhani Bhatnagar's Mom On Her Bond With Aamir Khan: 'Has Always Been In Touch With Her'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: RelivingBALH)

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played Aamir Khan's on screen daughter Babita Phogat in Dangal, died on Friday. Now, Suhani's mother has opened up about the bond the young actor with Aamir Khan. In an interview with E24, Suhani's mom shared, “Aamir Sir has always been in touch with her. He is a nice person. We never shared this with him. We actually didn't inform anyone. We were so disturbed by this.” She further added, “Definitely, if we had messaged him, he would have immediately been there for us. In fact, even during his daughter's wedding, he invited us. And in fact, he personally called us to be a part of his big day.”

Talking about Suhani, her mom said, "She was performing very well in college; she even topped in the last semester. She was brilliant at everything and wanted to excel at whatever she wanted to do. Our daughter has made us very proud.”

An official statement regarding Suhani's death was issued by Aamir Khan's production house on Saturday. It read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." It added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace." Reacting to the post, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan wrote, "Oh no!!!" Take a look:

The 19-year-old was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications. Her family revealed on Saturday that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.