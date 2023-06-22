Nawazuddin Siddiqui Defends Screen Kiss With Avneet Kaur, 21: 'Romance Is Ageless'

Kissing scene from the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Courtesy: YouTube, Twitter)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most prolific actors in the country, often earning unanimous praise for his performances across genres. However, the actor's latest film Tiku Weds Sheru has come under fire, particularly for the romantic scenes between the actor, 49, and his co-star Avneet Kaur, 21. Once the trailer dropped earlier this month, a kissing scene between the two actors elicited a bunch of enraged responses from social media users who criticised the actor for agreeing to romance someone who is less than half his age. However, the actor has defended the scene and the film, explaining that “romance is ageless.”

In an interaction with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq' for years.” He further added, “Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli' (useless). They don't know romance. Everything today happens on WhatsApp, be it love, or breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?”

Explaining the casting decision, Kangana Ranaut, who is the producer of the film, confirmed that the movie was originally meant to be made with her and the late Irrfan Khan and was titled Divine Lovers. The Indian Express quoted her as saying at the trailer launch event, “We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that, my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off.”

You can watch the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru here:

Tiku Weds Sheru will be released on Prime Video on June 23, 2023. Avneet Kaur, who has worked in several television shows will be making her Bollywood debut with this project.