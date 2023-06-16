Nawazuddin's Tiku Weds Sheru Kiss With Avneet Prompts Outrage Over 'Gross' Age Gap

Nawazuddin and Avneet in a still from the trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's upcoming filmTiku Weds Sheru has sparked a debate over the age gap between co-stars. It was released on Thursday. The film, directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut, shows the story of poles-apart people – Tiku (played by 21-year-old Avneet), who looks at marriage as her escape to Mumbai from a local town to become an actress, and Sheru (Nawazuddin, 49), who has been working as a junior artist in the city for years. They get married and that's when the comedy of errors for this unconventional couple starts. Tiku Weds Sheru's trailer lacks the charm needed to get the attention of the audience but that is not the only reason why it has occupied a spot on the list of trends.

A section of the Internet is not happy with the “problematic” casting of the lead roles and finds the glorification of romance between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is 28 years younger than him, “disgusting,” especially their kiss. FYI – Avneet, who has worked in TV shows, is making her Bollywood debut with Tiku Weds Sheru.

Halfway through the trailer, a sequence of less than a second shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur. This particular scene has sparked a debate, on Reddit, after a user shared a screenshot of it and wrote: “It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone who is 49.”

Many entered the comments section with the opinion that the romance between the lead stars despite their age gap is “gross.” One wrote: “Gross, also, what is up with Nawaz's movie choices?” while another commented: “I don't get the ‘the script demands it, it's fine' thing. It's still weird and we're allowed to feel icky. Let's not just promote such age gaps in relationships/marriages (it's fine if they're both adults but Avneet is clearly just barely legal here).”

“Not disappointing, it is disgusting,” read a comment.

However, there are also many who believe it is fine for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur to shoot romantic or intimate scenes if the story or the script demands it.

“Isn't this a movie ridiculing the age gap? Although I find an actual kiss really creepy but isn't this what the movie is about?” commented one.

A person wrote, “Tiku uses him (Sheru) to get away from her family so she can become an actress and be with her boyfriend. They aren't glorifying anything here.”

One user referred to the film's original announcement six-seven years ago with Kangana Ranaut and late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead roles: “This story always needed an age gap even when Kangana and Irrfan were going to be leads back in the day, Nawaz is not playing some ‘young hero', he is playing a middle-aged man only and Avneet a girl from a conservative family who just wants to marry her to someone at a young age.”

The film was supposed to be made with Kangana and Irrfan as the lead stars, with the titke Divine Lovers. But, at the trailer launch of the film this week, the actress revealed: “We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off,” reported The Indian Express.

While the debate about the kiss scene was going on, a few brought up the 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal in the discussion. In it, Shah Rukh Khan had to kiss Anushka Sharma, who is 22 years younger than him. “Shah Rukh Khan also had a kissing scene with Anushka. It's not new,” wrote one user. Another commented: “Yep, Nawaz is as creepy as other actors like Akshay (Kumar) and SRK when they romance young girls like Manushi (Chhillar) and Anushka (she was 19 years old in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi).”

In case you haven't watched the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru, check it out here:

Tiku Weds Sheru will release on Prime Video on June 23 this year.