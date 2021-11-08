Tiku Weds Sheru First Look: Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani (Nawazuddin Siddique) And Tasleem Khan (Avneet Kaur)

Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin and Avneet on first look poster. (Image courtesy: Nawazuddin_S )

The shooting for the film started on Monday

The film will release in theatres

The first look posters of Nawazuddin Siddique's new film titled Tiku Weds Sheru with actress Avneet Kaur are out now and they sure look interesting. Tiku Weds Sheru marks actress Kangana Ranaut's production venture - the actress received her Padma Shri award today in New Delhi and her Dadasaheb Phalke award last month. Nawazuddin Siddique plays the role of Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru while Avneet Kaur's character's name is Tasleem Khan aka Tiku. In the individual first look posters, Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur can be seen sporting retro getups, respectively. The final poster that features the duo together shows Avneet dressed in a sharara set, paired with heavy jewelry, while Nawazuddin can be seen wearing a green festive kurta with a car on his shoulder.

Sharing just the poster of his first look, the actor wrote: "Hum jab milte hai toh dil se milte hai, varna khwabo mein bhi mushkil se milte hai." Avneet introduced her character like this: "Chalo toh chand tak, nahi toh sham tak."

For the poster featuring himself and Avneet, Nawazuddin wrote: "Aa riya hu, and it's a fact."

See the first look posters of Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur from Tiku Weds Sheru here:

Tiku Weds Sheru will be directed by Sai Kabir, who helmed Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani. The shooting for the film started on Monday.

Sharing the poster of the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote about "beginning her journey as a producer": "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins ...See you soon in theatres first."

Nawazuddin Siddique was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men.