At Mirzapur 3 Trailer Launch, Full House With Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma And Others

The cast of Mirzapur 3 at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit returned with a bang on Thursday. Of course, we are talking about the trailer of the web-series Mirzapur 3 which is out now. The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon and Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Varma led the celeb roll-call. The other members of the cast, including Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli and Sheeba Chadha were also clicked at the grand event. See photos from the trailer launch here:

A rare photo of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) chilling together.

Kaleen Bhaiya in the house. Enough said.

Guddu Pandit and a Tyagi twin (tough to say which one though) pictured at the Mirzapur 3 trailer launch.

Another candid moment featuring Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) and Golu Gupta (played by Shweta Tripathi).

Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma and the Mirzapur throne. Let the games begin.

Sharing the trailer of Mirzapur 3, Ali Fazal wrote on Instagram, "Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai (The legacy has been taken away, but the terror remains). #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5."

Mirzapur showcases the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), the King Of Mirzapur and his nemesis - the Pandit Brothers Guddu, and Bablu ( played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). The first season explored the battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, and the second season transitions to a tale of revenge. The next chapter of the Mirzapur diaries will unfold on July 5.