<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Day 11 Box Office Report: Second Monday Result Of Aamir Khan's Film

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, premiered in theaters on June 20. The film, which minted Rs 88.9 crore on its opening week, has now crossed the Rs 125 crore mark.

On Day 11 (June 30), Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 3.75 crore at the ticket counter, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 126.40 crore. The sports drama witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 14.36 percent on its second Monday, added the report.

Sitaare Zameen Par received the highest footfall in the evening shows, recording 16.76 percent. It was followed by the night shows, which registered 15.92 percent. The afternoon screenings comprised 14.8 percent of audience attendance, with the lowest being in the morning, as it stood at 10.69 percent.

On June 30, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X, calling Sitaare Zameen Par “unstoppable.”

He wrote, “Sitaare Zameen Par is unstoppable, continues to be the first choice of moviegoers. The remarkable growth on Saturday and Sunday, despite multiple new releases, reaffirms that the film is not slowing down soon.”

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, revolves around a group of neurodivergent adults who undergo training by a basketball coach. Besides Aamir Khan, the film also features Genelia D'Souza in a key role alongside 9 specially-abled debutants.

Previously, RS Prasanna revealed that preparation and care were taken on the sets so that the premises would create a safe space for the debutants.

He said, “We had a paediatrician on set at all times, and every Head of Department underwent workshops led by doctors and specialists. The team was educated about each child's specific condition - whether it was Down Syndrome or Autism - along with an understanding of their spectrums. They were trained on the appropriate language to use, what kind of words to avoid, and how to communicate with sensitivity and respect at all times." Read the full interview here.