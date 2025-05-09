Ali Fazal's Throwback Post Is Brimming With Love For His Late Mother: "Miss You Hard"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ali Fazal posted a throwback photo with his late mother on Instagram. He shared an emotional note expressing his longing for her presence. Fazal reflected on memories and the passage of time in his message.

Earlier today, Ali Fazal shared a throwback photo on Instagram with his late mother, who died in 2020. In the picture, little Ali is seen sitting in his mother's lap.

Along with the photo, Ali Fazal wrote a long, emotional note.

He began, “Miss you today. Miss you hard. I don't like posting nowadays. But.. there is a version I activate from time to time. Wish I had made videos with you in them (selfish of me to want to look at them? Eh..). I suppose nature's slimy ways of filling memories with new memories in an attempt to fade the old ones. Why does a memory and its freshness get tied to the linearity of time. Time maketh old. Ta daaaaa..!!”

The actor continued, “Or so we have known. No one parks a thought sideways do they? Mmm.. like a whiz in the trees that whiz past you in a train but the ( forgive me for the word whiz.. you get it) whiz remains beside you. Parallax. Oh shut up.”

In a candid stream of consciousness, Ali Fazal added, “I like the whizz. The whiz is more quantummy… its there it's my ally. Time on the other hand doesn't do a good job really… so we despel it, using tools and drama and other stories surrounding stories within stories. Now imagine someone tangible turning into whiz. Not a bad deal if you ask me. A bit borderline ‘you need therapy' but totally comprehensible if you ask me again. Why do you ask? Cuz you are a curious little.”

Reacting to the post, Ali Fazal's wife Richa Chadha dropped a red heart. Arjun Kapoor also posted a red heart. Actor Faisal Malik said, “Love you brother.”

Ali Fazal's mother died in Lucknow in June 2020 due to health complications.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in the 2023 film Khufiya. He will be next seen with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film will hit the cinema screens on June 5, 2025.