"Shefali Jariwala Took An IV Drip On Day Of Her Death, Had A Pulse When Parag Found Her Motionless": Close Friend Pooja Ghai

Actor Shefali Jariwala's sudden death at the age of 42 has left her fans and the entertainment industry shocked. According to early reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest.

Now, her close friend and actor Pooja Ghai has opened up about the final moments leading up to Shefali's death and how her husband, Parag Tyagi, found her motionless at their residence.

In an interview with Times Of India, Pooja shared that after having dinner, Shefali had asked Parag to take their dog for a walk.

While he stepped outside with the dog, their house help called him immediately, asking him to return. "What happened exactly, we will get to know after postmortem, but from what I understand, she had dinner and told Parag to take the dog for a walk. As soon as he went down, the helper at home called him and said, 'Didi is not feeling well.' So, she told him, 'Could you just come up, take care of me?'" Pooja said.

Parag waited briefly on the ground floor for the house help to come and take the dog before he rushed back upstairs. Once he reached the apartment, he found Shefali lying motionless. Pooja said, "Parag said that she still had a pulse. And her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body. So he immediately must have realised that something was definitely wrong. And he took her to the hospital... before she was brought in at Bellevue, she was already no more," she said.

Responding to questions about whether Shefali had taken any anti-ageing treatment on the day of her death, Pooja clarified, "On that day, she did take the vitamin C IV drip, but it's a very normal thing to take a Vitamin C. We all take vitamin C. Post-Covid people have started taking vitamin C regularly. Some people just pop in a tablet and some people take it through IV drip. She did take IV drip on that day."

When asked whether Shefali had taken the IV drip just hours before her death, Pooja said, "I am not sure about that, but the only thing that I saw was that while I was standing there the police called for the guy who gave the drip just to check what medicine she was taking, and that's when it unfolded that she had taken an IV drip that day."

Shefali Jariwala's last rites were conducted at the Oshiwara Hindu crematorium on June 28, attended by her family and close friends from the film industry.