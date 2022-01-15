At Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Baraatis Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Had This Much Fun

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi. (courtesy nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia decided to look back at the time she attended friend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Neha shared throwback pictures with husband Angad Bedi. Some of the pictures also feature filmmaker Kabir Khan. Neha Dhupia captioned the post: "Throwback...Baraatis be like... For the love of Vicky and Katrina..." Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in the presence of close friends and family members at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

This is what Neha Dhupia posted:

Earlier, Neha Dhupia shared pictures from the star couple's mehendi ceremony.

Neha Dhupia shared this post for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after their wedding and she wrote: "Pure Magic... My dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart... Here's raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts. Here's to love, laughter and happily ever after."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. The couple also welcomed a baby boy last year and they have named him Guriq.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.