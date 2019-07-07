Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Continues Steady Run,' Earns Over 40 Crore

A still from Article 15. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 "continues its steady run" at the box office as the film managed to collect Rs. 4 crore on its ninth day, which brings its overall collection to Rs. 40.86 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film might cross 50 crore mark in coming days. Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Article 15 crosses Rs 40 crore mark... Continues its steady run at metros, which should help it cross Rs 50 crore mark in coming days... [Week 2] Friday 2.65 crore, Saturday 4 crore. Total: Rs 40.86 crore. India business."

Take a look at Article 15's performance as shared by Taran Adarsh:

#Article15 crosses Rs 40 cr mark... Continues its steady run at metros, which should help it cross Rs 50 cr mark in coming days... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: Rs 40.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which forbids discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth and others. It revolves around the story of a young IPS officer, who investigates the case of gang rape and murder of two Dalit girls.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ayushmann Khurrana's film 4 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Article 15 punches us in the face with the force and precision of a heavyweight pugilist's fist. The blow sends us reeling because nothing that the gritty, unflinching film tells us is a revelation. Haven't we known all along what kind of people we are and what sort of denial we live in? Article 15 only serves as a grim and urgent reminder - and a call to action."

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

