Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Super-Strong' Film Passes Monday Test With Rs 24 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights The movie made Rs 3.97 crore on Monday 'Kabir Singh' is still successfully running in theatres 'Article 15' has been directed by Anubhav Sinha

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Article 15 has raked in a score of Rs 24 crore in four days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Anubhav Sinha-directed movie hit screens last Friday amidst the ongoing World Cup and it joined the blockbuster Kabir Singh at the theatres. As per Mr Adarsh, Article 15 has recorded an impressive score on Monday as it "braved" the Mumbai rains and Kabir Singh's undisputed box office run. "Article 15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon... Braves Kabir Singh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes Rs 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: Rs 24.01 cr. India biz."

Article 15 opened to make Rs 5 crore on Friday and then scored over Rs 7 crore on each of Saturday and Sunday and closed Monday with almost Rs 4 crore. Here's Taran Adarsh's evaluation of how Article 15 has performed so far:

#Article15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon... Braves #KabirSingh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes Rs 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: Rs 24.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the protagonist in the social drama, thanked fans and viewers for the making the film a box office success: "Article 15 is an incredibly important film for India and its youth. I am delighted with the love and appreciation that the film has received in its opening weekend," he said in a statement reported news agency IANS.

Article 15, which appears to be based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, opened to raving reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "A compelling, corrosive police procedural that lays bare the harsh reality of caste and gender oppression in the sticks of Uttar Pradesh, Article 15 punches us in the face with the force and precision of a heavyweight pugilist's fist."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability