Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Crosses 50 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Article 15' is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha 'Article 15' released on June 28

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 has joined the 50-crore club as the film managed to collect Rs 1.35 crore on its thirteenth day, which brings its overall collection to Rs 50.83 crore. Sharing the film's box office performance so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Article 15 crosses Rs 50 crore mark... [Week 2] Friday 2.65 crore, Saturday 4 crore, Sunday 5.35 crore, Monday 2.02 crore, Tuesday 1.25 crore, Wednesday 1.35 crore [better than Tue]. Total: Rs 50.83 crore. India business. " Article 15 showcases Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a cop, who is determined to solve the rape and murder case of two Dalit girls in Lalganj, Uttar Ptadesh.

But first, take a look at Article 15's performance as shared by Taran Adarsh:

#Article15 crosses Rs 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: Rs 50.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

Article 15, which also stars Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub, has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which forbids discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth and others. It revolves around the story of a young IPS officer, who investigates the case of gang rape and murder of two Dalit girls despite the issues he face because of the strict caste system prevailing in the area.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ayushmann's film 4 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Article 15 punches us in the face with the force and precision of a heavyweight pugilist's fist. The blow sends us reeling because nothing that the gritty, unflinching film tells us is a revelation... Article 15 only serves as a grim and urgent reminder - and a call to action."

