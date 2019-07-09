Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 Gets 'Special' Amul Tribute: 'Faraq Laayenge, Makhan Khaayenge'

Dairy cooperative Amul Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: amul_india)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Article 15 is winning plaudits for its hard-hitting content, but the film has literally received a very soft tribute. Dairy cooperative Amul on Tuesday took to their social media page and posted a new advertisement in which the iconic Amul girl is seen standing next to a toon version of Ayushmann's cop avatar from the film, in front of a police jeep. "Faraq laayenge, Makhan khaayenge," read the punchline on the snapshot. The actor, as well as the film's director Anubhav Sinha, were touched by the gesture of the dairy brand, which has been famous for celebrating defining moments across various walks of life down the decades through its advertisements.

Sharing the image on Instagram stories, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "This is special."

A screenshot of Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story

Anubhav Sinha shared that it was his dream to get an Amul caricature. "A secret dream fulfilled. Thanks, Amul," he wrote on Instagram.

Article 15, which also features Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, aims to remind people about how Article 15 of the Constitution - which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth - is constantly violated by society.

