Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Has 'Healthy' 20 Crore Weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Article 15' has collected Rs 7.77 crore on its third day Anubhav Sinha has directed the film It's based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 managed to collect Rs 7.77 crore on its third day, which brings its overall collection so far to Rs 20.04 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the film's box office performance, wrote: "Article 15 has a healthy weekend... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its business... Kabir Singh wave + #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match [on Sunday] restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Friday 5.02 crore, Saturday 7.25 crore, Sunday 7.77 crore. Total: Rs 20.04 crore. India business." Article 15 also surpassed Ayushamann's other films such as Andhadhun, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in opening weekend business (more on that later). First, take a look at Article 15's performance as shared by Taran Adarsh:

#Article15 has a healthy weekend... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its biz... #KabirSingh wave + #INDvENG#CWC19 cricket match [on Sun] restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr. Total: Rs 20.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's other movies. His last year release Badhaai Ho topped the list while Article 15 followed it at second position. The third, fourth and fifth positions were held by Andhadhun (2018), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) respectively.

Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz...

2018: #BadhaaiHo Rs 45.70 cr [extended 4-day weekend]

2019: #Article15 Rs 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun Rs 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan Rs 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi Rs 11.52 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the Ayushmann Khurrana-led film 4 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Article 15 punches us in the face with the force and precision of a heavyweight pugilist's fist. The blow sends us reeling because nothing that the gritty, unflinching film tells us is a revelation. Haven't we known all along what kind of people we are and what sort of denial we live in? Article 15 only serves as a grim and urgent reminder - and a call to action."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which forbids discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth and others. It showcases the story of a young IPS officer, who investigates the case of gang rape and murder of two Dalit girls.

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability