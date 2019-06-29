Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets 'Decent' Opening Of Over 5 Crore

A still from Article 15 (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's new filmArticle 15opened to much critical acclaim at the theatres, which translated into Rs 5 crore at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the film's box office numbers, reported that footfall in theatres increased towards the evening on Friday. Article 15 is expected to improve its numbers over the weekend. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Article 15 has a decent Day 1... Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2... Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely... Fri Rs 5.02 cr. India biz."

#Article15 has a decent Day 1... Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2... Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely... Fri Rs 5.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

Article 15 marks Ayushmann Khurrana's second highest opening after 2018 release Badhaai Ho, which turned out to be a massive hit.

Article 15 may have been affected by the popularity of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which released last Friday and is still raking in impressive numbers in terms of ticket sales. While Kabir Singh is a commercial Bollywood movie, Article 15targets a glaring social issue, which appears to be based on the 2014 Badaun rape case. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a stubborn cop, who is determined to investigate the gang rape and murder of two Dalit women.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "A compelling, corrosive police procedural that lays bare the harsh reality of caste and gender oppression in the sticks of Uttar Pradesh, Article 15 punches us in the face with the force and precision of a heavyweight pugilist's fist."

Article 15 is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

