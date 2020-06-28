1 Year Of Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates With A Video Collage

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana tagged director Anubhav Sinha to his post

He also tagged his co-stars including Isha Talwar and Kumud Mishra

"Zindabaad," commented Ashish Verma

Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 film Article 15 clocked one year on Sunday. Celebrating the film, Ayushmann shared a video collage featuring snippets of himself from the film on his Instagram profile. Sharing the video, Ayushmann captioned the picture like this: "1 year of Article 15. He also tagged the director of the film Anubhav Sinha, his co-stars including Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Ronjini Chakraborty, Ashish Verma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and the producers in his post. Ashish Verma reacted to Ayushmann's video and commented, "zindabaad and added a heart icon. Take a look at Ayushmann's post here:

A few days back, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote a warm birthday wish for his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha with a picture from the sets of the film. In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha can be seen walking together. "Happy birthday Anubhav Sinha Sir! Thank you for Article15. I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year."

Co-written by Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki, Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Constitution of India which prohibits discrimination based on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of IPS officer Ayan Ranjan in the film.

Co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, Article 15 opened to glowing reviews from film critics post its release in June, 2019. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 4 stars (out of 5) to the film and wrote, "A compelling, corrosive police procedural that lays bare the harsh reality of caste and gender oppression in the sticks of Uttar Pradesh, Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 punches us in the face with the force and precision of a heavyweight pugilist's fist. The blow sends us reeling because nothing that the gritty, unflinching film tells us is a revelation. Haven't we known all along what kind of people we are and what sort of denial we live in? Article 15 only serves as a grim and urgent reminder - and a call to action."

The film won many awards and accolades, including the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor (Critics) for Ayushmann Khurrana.