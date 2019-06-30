Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Continues To Perform Well

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 has managed to collect Rs 12.27 crore within 2 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Anubhav Singh-directed film earned Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film's strong business could be attributed to its popularity in the urban areas. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Article 15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centers specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although India vs England [CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: Rs 12.27 cr. India biz."

#Article15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centres specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: 12.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that the Ayushmann Khurrana-led film is "not to be missed." He gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "It remains true to the demands of the plot without losing control over its principal purpose - administering a bitter pill with just a hint of a sugar coating. It works wonderfully well. Article 15 is a not to be missed film."

Article 15 showcases the story of a righteous cop (played by Ayushmann), who investigates the case of a gang rape and murder of two Dalit women. As the title suggests, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which forbids discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth and others.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

